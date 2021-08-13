Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck become a family

Dashing actor Ben Affleck and singing sensation Jennifer Lopez and her daughter enjoyed a family dinner during a night out in West Hollywood.

Lopez and Affleck's latest outing suggested that they have become a family as the singer's 13-year-old daughter Emme also accompanied them during a dinner date.

Their night out comes a month after Lopez and Emme spent time with Affleck at Universal CityWalk.

Previously, Affleck was seen enjoying a fun day out with his 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and his 9-year-old son Samuel, alongside Emme.

In photos, obtained by Page Six, Affleck can be seen in a dark, long-sleeve shirt over a white T-shirt and black pants, while Lopez stunned in a beige tank top that she tucked into a pair of white pants.



Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. The duo began seeing each other again in April after their respective splits from Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez earlier this year.