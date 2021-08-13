 
Friday Aug 13 2021
Kim Kardashian was called 'whale' and Kate Middleton 'Waif' during pregnancy

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Kim Kardashian was left in tears when media compared her to the Duchess of Cambridge when they were both pregnant in 2013.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star  during an appearance on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast We Are Supported By, confessed that she was "not a good pregnant person" and "hated" the way she looked while carrying her eldest daughter North, now eight.

The reality TV star said the media "really did brutalise" her by making fun of her weight gain by comparing her to the killer whale Shamu and Prince William's wife, who was expecting her first child, Prince George, at the same time.

"It was really, really crazy," she shared. "They would always compare me to Kate Middleton so it would say, 'Kate the waif and Kim the whale, the waif versus the whale'. It was so nasty... I can’t really believe it. I don't think that would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I really can't believe that this was acceptable and that this was OK... I would sit at home and cry all the time."

Kanye West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian suffered a number of complications while pregnant with North and her son Saint, five, and was warned that there could be fatal consequences if she fell pregnant again, so her other two children - Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - were born via surrogate.

