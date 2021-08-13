 
entertainment
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew ‘feeling pressured’ as Queen prioritizes monarchy’s survival

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Prince Andrew has officially started feeling pressurized as Queen Elizabeth resets her focus on prioritizing the survival of the monarchy.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert and commentator John Alridge.

During his interview with Sky News, Mr. Alridge was quoted saying, "The damage to the Duke is one thing, the damage to the institution is quite another.”

“The Queen, as we've seen recently with other members of her family, is absolutely determined that the institution will be protected above everything else.”

“The way it's working out now...the decision is close to being made that the Duke will have to try to close the legal case. He will have to try to find some way to settle it.”

