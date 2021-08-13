 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Aug 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi Press Club president rejects information minister's statement on govt's proposed media ordinance

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 13, 2021

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili on Friday declared Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry's statement regarding the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) Bill "contrary to facts".

Chaudhry had claimed in a statement that all press clubs of the country favour the bill.

Jamili, in response to this today, said Chaudhry's statement could not be further from the truth, since he does not support the bill.

Explainer: Is the govt’s proposed media ordinance really 'media martial law'?

Meanwhile, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari also demanded that the proposed bill be revoked, terming it to be "against media freedom", "unconstitutional", and "oppressive".

In a statement issued by the press club, Ansari said that the bill is "another tactic for the government to tighten its grip on the media" and to "constrain it".

"The Lahore Press Club stands in solidarity with APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ on the matter," the statement said.


More From Pakistan:

FACT CHECK: Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison, foul play

FACT CHECK: Nazia Hassan didn’t die of poison, foul play

CCP imposes Rs44-billion penalty on Pakistan Sugar Mills Association

CCP imposes Rs44-billion penalty on Pakistan Sugar Mills Association
Over 1,000 murders reported in Sindh from January-August this year

Over 1,000 murders reported in Sindh from January-August this year
PML-N slams inclusion of journalists, political opponents in govt's 'anti-state' trends report

PML-N slams inclusion of journalists, political opponents in govt's 'anti-state' trends report
Pakistan desires to maintain long-term, enduring relationship with US: COAS

Pakistan desires to maintain long-term, enduring relationship with US: COAS
Pakistan, China 'iron brothers': PM Imran Khan tells Chinese ambassador

Pakistan, China 'iron brothers': PM Imran Khan tells Chinese ambassador
Pakistan offers priority visas to journalists stranded in Afghanistan

Pakistan offers priority visas to journalists stranded in Afghanistan
CM Punjab Usman Buzdar's wife tests positive for coronavirus

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar's wife tests positive for coronavirus
Karachi: FIA, police foil terrorist bid planned for Independence Day

Karachi: FIA, police foil terrorist bid planned for Independence Day

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan returns as Punjab govt spokesperson

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chauhan returns as Punjab govt spokesperson

Pakistan says it considers US a friend, wants broad-based relations

Pakistan says it considers US a friend, wants broad-based relations
Muharram: Govt announces two holidays for Youm-e-Ashura

Muharram: Govt announces two holidays for Youm-e-Ashura

Latest

view all