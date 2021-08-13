Kabul must focus on war in Afghanistan, instead of anti-Pakistan Twitter campaign: NSA

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf speaks during an interview with CNN on the situation in Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. — YouTube

Pakistan not responsible for Afghanistan's failure, Moeed Yusuf says.

NSA says PM Imran has always stressed on the need for a political solution in Afghanistan.

"Afghans are our brothers and sisters, but we cannot bear any more refugees," he says, urging world not to isolate Afghanistan.

Pakistan's National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf on Friday told the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government to focus on its battles at home, instead of running campaigns against Islamabad on Twitter.



The government has been hitting out against Afghanistan in recent days after the Ghani-led regime blamed Pakistan on several occasions for its troubles at home.



Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the international community needed to look into the "meltdown" of Afghan security forces in the face of Taliban offensives across Afghanistan, instead of blaming Pakistan for the fast-deteriorating situation.



Two days back, NSA Yusuf and Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also revealed a report on anti-Pakistan social media trends that were launched between 2019 and 2021, the majority of which were traced to India and Afghanistan, with the aim of running a "targeted, deliberate and conscious disinformation campaign against Pakistan".



FM Qureshi, a day earlier, had said India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) were involved in the Dasu incident that occurred in July.



The NSA, during an interview with CNN today, said Pakistan was "affected the most due to the war in Afghanistan". Reiterating that the country was a victim of the war, he asserted that it seeks an end to it.



"Pakistan is not responsible for the failure of the incumbent Afghan government," he asserted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stated that the Afghan issue can only be resolved through an inclusive political method, not by military action, the advisor said.

The NSA said Pakistan was also not responsible for the lethargy of the Afghan security forces, as the Taliban continue to capture more land in the war-torn country with every passing day.

Yusuf highlighted that India was using Afghan land to launch attacks against Pakistan.

At the same time, he urged the world not to isolate Afghanistan during these tough times.



"Afghans are our brothers and sisters, but we cannot bear any more refugees," he said.

The international community should ask the Afghan government what has happened to the billions of dollars that they had received in donations, the NSA said.



