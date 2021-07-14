 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
12 dead, multiple injured as bus carrying Chinese workers meets accident in Upper Kohistan

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Dasu Hydro Power Project. File photo

  • Three Pakistanis, nine Chinese nationals die as bus plunges into ravine in Upper Kohistan. 
  • Vehicle was transporting personnel working on a project, says MoFA. 
  • Bus plunged into ravine after mechanical failure caused gas leakage, resulting in a blast. 

Nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis were killed Wednesday in Upper Kohistan when the bus carrying them all met an unfortunate accident, as per a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). 

The MoFA said the bus plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure, resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast".

"Further investigations are underway," read the foreign affairs ministry's statement.

The ministry disclosed that Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project. It said that local authorities are providing all the support to the injured. 

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely in contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation," said the MoFA. 

The foreign office said Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of "Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan".

Geo News had earlier reported that the vehicle was transporting staff working on building the Dasu Dam. 

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif had also said that an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

