Prince Charles in Scotland to hold 'crunch talks' with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth is spending her first summer holiday at Balmoral after the death of Prince Philip who died earlier this year.

She was recently visited by her son Prince Andrew who has been accused of raping a minor girl.

The monarch has not responded publicly to the allegations leveled against Andrew.

After Prince Andrew's meeting with the Queen, Prince Charles has also met his brother to hold what British media described "crunch talks" at Balmorall.

According to reports, Andrew, who has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of raping her when she was a minor, the Duke of York is staying in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth is spending her summer holiday.

"Crunch talks" will reportedly take place between the two brothers after another difficult week for the royal family," metro.co.uk reported.

Meanwhile, London police commissioner said her department is reviewing files on Prince Andrew but there was no investigation.

Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by Virginia Giuffre who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.



