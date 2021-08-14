 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 14 2021
One FC man martyred, two injured in terrorist attack in Balochistan

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

File photo
  • One FC personnel was martyred and two others were wounded in a terrorist attack in Balochistan, says the military's media wing.
  • ISPR says three terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire.   
  • A FC vehicle carrying troops was passing through Shahrig area of Loralai when terrorists opened fire on it.

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel was martyred and two others injured when terrorists attacked their vehicle in Balochistan’s Loralai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, a FC vehicle carrying troops was passing through Shahrig area of Loralai when terrorists opened fire on it.

“FC troops responded promptly and killed 3 terrorists,” said ISPR.

During the exchange of fire Naik Sharif embraced martyrdom, while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured in the attack. The body and the injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has condemned the terrorist attack on the FC vehicle and termed it a cowardly act. He also expressed his condolences to the family of Naik Sharif.

"Terrorists cannot demoralise our forces by carrying out such cowardly attacks," he added.

Earlier on June 25, five Frontier Corps soldiers had been martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan.

The terrorists had targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi.

During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials, an ISPR statement had said.

