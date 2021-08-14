 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Aug 14 2021
By
Web Desk

New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

The new season might not be something the royals want to watch when it is released

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the fourth season of Netflix series The Crown.

According to royal historian Anne Whitelock, the new season will not give any respite to members of the royal family. 

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Whitelock said it might not be something the royals want to watch when the new season is released.

"If the Royal Family have found The Crown uncomfortable viewing up until now, this season is not going to give them any respite.

The Crown season five will be released on Netflix in 2022 - and the drama has proved controversial with its historical accuracy called into question.

The show's fourth season will depict Prince Charles' cheating on Princess Diana and the couple going through a divorce. 

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'

Matt Damon shares thoughts on Bennifer 2.0: 'No one’s pulling harder than I am'
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy rumours

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders

Tony Bennett hangs up concert hat on doctor's orders
Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit

Cameron Diaz recalls meeting husband Benji Madden after Hollywood exit
Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie celebrates 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley with collectible doll
Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'

Princess Eugenie may be forced to 'live in exile'
Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand

Rihanna in trouble as a musician files lawsuit against her fashion brand
Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing

Taylor Swift’s stalker arrested in New York apartment building after trespassing
Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu

Angelina Jolie looks elegant in tan trench coat on dinner date with loved one at Nobu
Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement

Eminem‘s child Stevie Laine surprises world with a big announcement
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen all over each other during lunch date in London

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seen all over each other during lunch date in London
Khloe Kardashian's steamy selfies set internet ablaze, take away breath of her ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian's steamy selfies set internet ablaze, take away breath of her ex Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all