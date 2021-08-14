New 'Crown' season won't spare anyone in royal family, says royal historian

The new season might not be something the royals want to watch when it is released

Fans are waiting with bated breath for the fourth season of Netflix series The Crown.



According to royal historian Anne Whitelock, the new season will not give any respite to members of the royal family.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Whitelock said it might not be something the royals want to watch when the new season is released.

"If the Royal Family have found The Crown uncomfortable viewing up until now, this season is not going to give them any respite.



The Crown season five will be released on Netflix in 2022 - and the drama has proved controversial with its historical accuracy called into question.

The show's fourth season will depict Prince Charles' cheating on Princess Diana and the couple going through a divorce.