Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with Derawar Fort doodle

Saturday Aug 14, 2021

Today’s Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day. — Photo courtesy Google
Google on Saturday marked Pakistan's Independence Day with a doodle of the Derawar Fort in Punjab's Cholistan desert.

In an accompanying statement, Google noted that it was 74 years ago that Pakistan achieved independence. 

"Pakistanis across the subcontinent join to celebrate their freedom and honour the centuries of history that comprise its cultural foundation," said the statement.

Speaking more about the doodle, Google said that the artwork "depicts the medieval Derawar Fort, a massive square edifice with a symmetrical perimeter of 40 massive circular bastions built in the 9th century".

On the inspiration behind the choice for the doodle, it said that "each of these ancient stone fortresses rises nearly 100 feet from the sand and comprise an imposing symbol of Pakistani adaptability and antiquity".

According to Google, the Mughal-style forts "once facilitated trade and transportation in a largely inhospitable environment", it being a desert.

"The forts served as critical infrastructure for both the protection and nourishment of desert caravans on their journeys across Central Asia to the Indian subcontinent," it said.

Moreover, it noted that in 2019, the Punjab government "announced a conservation initiative to protect this landmark from being lost to the sands of time".

Google also shared a collection of doodles crafted on Pakistan's previous independence days.

