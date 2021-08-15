 
Sunday Aug 15 2021
Thatta: Unidentified men dig up girl's grave, rape corpse

Sunday Aug 15, 2021

THATTA: Unidentified men in Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village dug up a girl's grave and raped the corpse on Saturday. 

The incident took place in the Ghullamullah town at the Shah Inayat graveyard, where the teenager was buried a day earlier. 

Residents informed police after they came across the girl's body Sunday, which was recovered from the bushes near the graveyard.

Taking notice of the incident, police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Makli for post-mortem. Parents of the victim lamented that her young daughter's body had been sexually abused by unidentified "heathens". 

 According to Dawn.com, the parents of the victim said they believed a local goon, who was the son of the village landlord, was involved in the crime.

The parents, as per the news report, said their daughter had died of natural causes. When the parents found the body the next day, they said it showed signs of rape. 

