Taliban fighters arrive at Kabul's surrounding areas, confirms Afghan authorities

Taliban fighters have arrived at Kabul's surrounding areas but have not yet entered the city, confirmed Afghanistan authorities Sunday.

The Taliban, however, announced that they did not intend to take the city via force.

"Negotiations are under way to ensure that the transition process is completed safely and securely, without compromising the lives, property and honour of anyone, and without compromising the lives of Kabulis,” it said.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city,” a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted.

The Taliban also instructed citizens not to leave the country out of fear, adding that no harm would befall them.

Reports from various international news websites emerged that government employees and people panicked. However, the chief of staff to President Ashraf Ghani on Twitter urged the people of Kabul: "Please don’t worry. There is no problem. The situation of Kabul is under control."

EU envoys shifted to 'safe' location

European Union embassy staffers and envoys have been shifted to an undisclosed, safe location, said NATO authorities.



A US official confirmed that an estimated 50 employees of the US embassy are present in Kabul, as the Taliban close in on the capital city.

Taliban capture Jalalabad

Reuters adds: The Taliban closed in on Kabul Sunday, with the insurgents taking over the eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, as US forces arrived in the country to evacuate its citizens.

The fall of the last major city outside the capital secured for the insurgents the roads connecting Afghanistan to Pakistan, a western official said.

It followed the Taliban's seizure of the major northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

"There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban," a Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters. "Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives."

Taliban fighters have swept through the country in recent weeks as US-led forces withdrew. The Taliban campaign accelerated to lightning speed in the last week, shocking Western countries as the Afghan military's defences appeared to collapse.

Biden on Saturday authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to help evacuate citizens and ensure an "orderly and safe" drawdown of US military personnel. A US defence official said that included 1,000 newly approved troops from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Taliban fighters entered Mazar-i-Sharif on Saturday virtually unopposed as security forces escaped up the highway to neighbouring Uzbekistan, about 80 km (50 miles) to the north, provincial officials said. Unverified video on social media showed Afghan army vehicles and men in uniforms crowding the iron bridge between the Afghan town of Hairatan and Uzbekistan.

Two influential militia leaders supporting the government - Atta Mohammad Noor and Abdul Rashid Dostum - also fled. Noor said on social media that the Taliban had been handed control of Balkh province, where Mazar-i-Sharif is located, due to a "conspiracy."

In a statement late on Saturday, the Taliban said its rapid gains showed it was popularly accepted by the Afghan people and reassured both Afghans and foreigners that they would be safe.



