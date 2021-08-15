 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 15 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan highlights his 'priority' via Twitter post

Pakistans Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/File
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke about marginalised Pakistanis, saying that they are his "priority". 

To convey his message, the premier took to his official Twitter account and posted the picture of a child, wearing grubby clothes and riding a bicycle. The child could be seen carrying the country's flag as well as a garbage bag.

The caption on the picture said: "Those who love their homeland don't question what the homeland gives them." 

Khan captioned the picture that such marginalised people are his priority, adding that these people have been neglected by the state so far. 

The tweet comes following the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan on Saturday and is consistent with Khan's earlier proclamations of working for the poor and marginalised communities within the country. 

