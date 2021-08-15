Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan: reports

KABUL: Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan, Afghan news outlet TOLO News claimed on Sunday, citing sources.

It is not yet clear whether he has resigned as president.

Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said.



Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taliban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Geo News correspondent Saleem Safi said that his sources, however, say that Ghani has not yet left Afghanistan, although it appears to be an eventuality.

The sources told Safi that Ghani is still present in the presidency and met American officials, not long ago.

Taliban want 'peaceful transfer in next few days': spokesman

The development comes shortly after a spokesman for the Taliban told the BBC the group want to take control of Afghanistan "in the next few days", as their fighters encircled Kabul, the capital.



"In next few days, we want a peaceful transfer," Suhail Shaheen, based in Qatar as part of the group's negotiating team, told the BBC.

Shaheen laid out the policies of the Taliban ahead of an expected power transfer that would re-install the group two decades after US-led forces toppled them in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"We want an inclusive Islamic government... that means all Afghans will be part of that government," Shaheen said.

"We will see that in the future as the peaceful transfer is taking place."

He also said foreign embassies and workers would not be targeted by the group's fighters and they should remain in the country.

"There will be no risk to diplomats, NGOs, to anyone. All should continue their work as they were continuing in the past. They won't harm them, they should remain."

Rebuffing fears the country would be plunged back to the dark days of the group's ultra-conservative version of Islamic law, Shaheen said the Taliban will instead seek a "new chapter" of tolerance.

"We want to work with any Afghan, we want to open a new chapter of peace, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and national unity for the country and for the people of Afghanistan," he said.

But many officials, soldiers and police have surrendered or abandoned their posts, fearing reprisals against anyone suspected of working with the Western-backed government or Western forces.

Shaheen said that would not happen.

"We reassure that there is no revenge on anyone. Any case will be investigated."

The Doha-based spokesman said the group would also review its relationship with the United States, which it has waged a deadly insurgency against for decades.

"Our relationship was in the past," he said. "In future, if it will touch our agenda no more, it will be a new chapter of cooperation."

Interim govt head appointed: Afghan media

Former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, has been appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan, reported Afghan media.



It said that negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government are taking place inside the ARG Presidential Palace in Kabul, as Taliban fighters wait at Kabul's gates for further instructions.



Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, is acting as the arbitrator in the negotiations.



Afghan govt delegation to travel to Doha 'soon'

Meanwhile, the CNN reported that a high-level Afghan government delegation will travel to Doha "soon" for talks with the Taliban.

“The situation is changing by the minute but we could expect an Afghan government delegation that has more power and authority to travel to Doha soon,” a source privy to the intra-Afghan negotiations told CNN.

Political solution in Afghanistan 'more urgent than ever': NATO

NATO has said that finding a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan was more pressing "than ever" as the Taliban stood poised to take power on the outskirts of Kabul.

"We support Afghan efforts to find a political solution to the conflict, which is now more urgent than ever," an official at the 30-nation alliance told AFP.



