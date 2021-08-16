Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR

A high-level military delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili meets Pakistani military leadership to discuss geostrategic environment and security situation in Afghanistan at GHQ in Rawalpindi, on August 16, 2021. — Screengrab from ISPR video

Saudi Arabia's military leadership has expressed full support to Pakistan in its efforts for peace in the region as the regional security situation evolves, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

The development came during Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's meeting with a high-level military delegation led by Saudi Arabia's Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili at the General Headquarters, the military's media wing said in a statement.

During the meeting, the geostrategic environment, the security situation in Afghanistan, and matters of mutual interest were discussed including bilateral defence cooperation and training exchange programme, the statement said.



The dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions to regional peace and stability, the military's media wing said.



"Saudi CGS thanked the Pakistan Army for its sustained assistance in the training of Saudi Armed Forces and expressed his desire to enhance bilateral defence collaboration," it said.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, while a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary, the ISPR added.

The meeting came as the Taliban took over Afghanistan after a lightning sweep and the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia urging them to preserve lives, property and security as stipulated by "Islamic principles".

