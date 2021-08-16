 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 16, 2021

Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids
Jason Momoa reveals TV rules he has for his kids

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa recently sat down for an interview and detailed the entertainment rules he has in place for his two children.

The actor weighed in on the rules he has in place for his kids during an interview with the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

He began by gushing over his two kids, 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf who he shares with his wife Lisa Bonet.

He went on to admit, “They're gonna see a lot of things that Papa's been doing. The earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things.”

He also detailed the one show that is strictly off-limits to his children and added, “They're not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it's fantastic. But you know, there's stuff that you just... they can't watch Conan. So right now, superheroes and on, we're good.”

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z's latest move involves opening up sportsbook

Jay-Z's latest move involves opening up sportsbook
Lizzo addresses ‘fatphobic’ comments: ‘I feel so down’

Lizzo addresses ‘fatphobic’ comments: ‘I feel so down’
Princess Beatrice addresses ‘gift of Dyslexia’

Princess Beatrice addresses ‘gift of Dyslexia’
Prince William releases the Diana Award Future Forward project

Prince William releases the Diana Award Future Forward project
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'inseparable' but not 'officially couple'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘tricky’ tight rope’ with Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle walking ‘tricky’ tight rope’ with Netflix deal
Meghan Markle’s Hollywood past ‘hit monarchy like a hurricane’

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood past ‘hit monarchy like a hurricane’
Royal family ‘closes ranks’ to defend against fallout from Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit

Royal family ‘closes ranks’ to defend against fallout from Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘felt too good’ for the Common Wealth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘felt too good’ for the Common Wealth
Prince Harry forced ‘royals to regret’ snubbing Meghan Markle

Prince Harry forced ‘royals to regret’ snubbing Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, ‘left fuming’ after major Meghan Markle snub by royals

Prince Harry, ‘left fuming’ after major Meghan Markle snub by royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking Lilibet’s life ‘in their own hands’

Latest

view all