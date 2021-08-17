Billie Eilish doing superb on RS200 chart

American music sensation Billie Eilish is scaling new heights every other day with her music popular among the new generation as her new album, Happier Than Ever, is grabbing the attention of music lovers.

The album, Happier Than Ever, has spent the second week in a row at the top of the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

The album moved 77,600 album-equivalent units in its second week, a significant decrease from the 271,000 it had in its first-week debut, but it was still enough to beat Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which returned to Number Two.

Happier Than Ever's second-week performance was fueled by 59 million streams and 19,100 album sales.



Trailing Olivia Rodrigo's Sour and Taylor Swift's Evermore, Billie Eilish's album Happier Than Ever is the third by a female artist this year to spend more than one week atop the RS200.



American singer Nas' new album, King's Disease II, debuted at Number Three, marking a new peak for him on the Top 200. Last year, he touched his highest at Number Five with King's Disease.

Thanks to an impressive 21,500 album sales and 36.5 million song streams, King's Disease II moved 52,500 album-equivalent units.