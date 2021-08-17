 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
By
Reuters

Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs during the Education and Development G7 Ministers Summit in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses for photographs during the Education and Development G7 Ministers Summit in Paris, France, July 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters

  • Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai says she is "deeply concerned" about the situation in Afghanistan.
  • Calls on world leaders to take urgent action.
  • "This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai tells BBC Newsnight.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan, particularly the safety of women and girls, and called on Monday for world leaders to take urgent action.

Yousafzai said Biden "has a lot to do" and must "take a bold step" to protect the Afghan people, adding she had been trying to reach out to several global leaders.

"This is actually an urgent humanitarian crisis right now that we need to provide our help and support," Yousafzai told BBC Newsnight.

Related items

Yousafzai, 23, survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against its efforts to deny women education.

She had become known as an 11-year-old, writing a blog under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the Taliban.

"I am deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan right now, especially about the safety of women and girls there," Yousafzai told Newsnight.

"I had the opportunity to talk to a few activists in Afghanistan, including women's rights activists, and they are sharing their concern that they are not sure what their life is going to be like."

Yousafzai said she had sent a letter to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to admit Afghan refugees and ensure that all refugee children "have access to education, have access to safety and protection, that their futures are not lost."

Yousafzai moved to England after she was shot, where she received medical treatment and last year graduated from Oxford University with a Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree.

Read updates on the Afghan war here.

More From World:

Continued US economic engagement with Kabul vital for stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Continued US economic engagement with Kabul vital for stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for Muharram 2021

Here's Karachi's traffic plan for Muharram 2021
Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Pakistan logs 95 deaths from COVID-19, over 3,200 infections

Afghan reserves in US won’t be accessible to Taliban: official

Afghan reserves in US won’t be accessible to Taliban: official
UAE govt issues new guidelines on rapid PCR tests for passengers

UAE govt issues new guidelines on rapid PCR tests for passengers
US military officials bitter as they watch chaos in Kabul

US military officials bitter as they watch chaos in Kabul
Joe Biden blames Afghan leadership for Taliban takeover

Joe Biden blames Afghan leadership for Taliban takeover
Regimes of 10 Afghan rulers: How and when their rule ended?

Regimes of 10 Afghan rulers: How and when their rule ended?
'World knows of sacrifices we made', ambassador Akram says as Pakistan seeks political settlement in Afghanistan

'World knows of sacrifices we made', ambassador Akram says as Pakistan seeks political settlement in Afghanistan
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR

Saudi military leadership fully supports Pakistan’s efforts for peace in region: ISPR
Saudi Arabia urges Taliban to keep lives, property safe per Islamic principles

Saudi Arabia urges Taliban to keep lives, property safe per Islamic principles

Latest

view all