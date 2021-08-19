Queen slammed for not applying 'same standard' to Prince Andrew as Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabet is facing criticism for allegedly having soft corner in her heart for Prince Andrew as he is still using his royal titles even being sued by a woman on rape charges.



A royal expert accused the Queen of not applying the "same standard" to the Duke of York as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to stop using their HRH titles after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. Royal commentator Daniela Elser highlighted how Megxit saw the couple stop using their HRH styles. She also pointed out that they lost their royal patronages and Harry's beloved honorary military titles.



But Ms Elser claimed the "same standard" has not been applied to Prince Andrew, who stepped back from public duties in the wake of his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019 about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Writing for The New Zealand Herald, the royal commentator blasted the monarch's "inaction" over Andrew and even branded it a "stain on her legacy".

Ms Elser claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "forced to pay a steep price" for quitting royal life. However, that same standard has not been applied to Prince Andrew."