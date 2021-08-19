 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
By
AFP

US police investigating suspicious vehicle outside US Capitol building

  • People told to stay away to avoid harm caused by possible explosion.
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has also joined the probe.
  • US media reports that a man in a pickup truck made the bomb threat.

WASHINGTON: The United States Capitol Police (USCP) Thursday investigated a suspicious vehicle near the US Capitol building and Library of Congress, telling people to leave the area, suspecting the potential presence of explosives.

"The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress," the USCP said on its Twitter feed.

"This is an active bomb threat investigation."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it has also joined the probe.

US media reported that a man in a pickup truck made the bomb threat, adding that law enforcement personnel and the FBI have dispatched negotiators to try to engage the suspect.

According to the reports, the Library of Congress' main building, having a Senate office building, has been evacuated.

The nearby Republican National Committee headquarters was also reportedly evacuated.

Both Senate and House of Representatives are currently on recess, but staffers are still working in the Capitol complex.

Tensions have remained high on Capitol Hill more than seven months after the deadly January 6 insurrection, when supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, fought with police, and sought to block certification of the presidential election.

In April, a man rammed a car into barriers at the US Capitol, killing one Capitol Police officer before being shot and killed.

