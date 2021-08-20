 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Aug 20 2021
By
Reuters

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn secure Afghan users' accounts amid Taliban takeover

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 20, 2021

The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn said this week they had moved to secure the accounts of Afghan citizens to protect them against being targeted amid the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.

Facebook has temporarily removed the ability for people to view or search the friends lists of accounts in Afghanistan, its security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher tweeted on Thursday.

Gleicher also said the company had launched a "one-click tool" for users in Afghanistan to lock down their accounts, so people who are not their Facebook friends would be unable to see their timeline posts or share their profile photos.

Related items

Human rights groups have voiced concerns that the Taliban could use online platforms to track Afghans' digital histories or social connections. Amnesty International said this week that thousands of Afghans, including academics, journalists and human rights defenders, were at serious risk of Taliban reprisals.

The former captain of the Afghan women's soccer team has also urged players to delete social media and erase their public identities.

Twitter Inc said it was in touch with civil society partners to provide support to groups in the country and was working with the Internet Archive to expedite direct requests to remove archived tweets.

It said if individuals were unable to access accounts containing information that could put them at risk, such as direct messages or followers, the company could temporarily suspend the accounts until users regain access and are able to delete their content.

Twitter also said it was proactively monitoring accounts affiliated with government organizations and might temporarily suspend accounts pending additional information to confirm their identity.

A LinkedIn spokesman said the Microsoft-owned professional networking site had temporarily hidden the connections of its users in Afghanistan so other users would not be able to see them.

More From World:

US diplomats warned Blinken of potential fall of Kabul to Taliban mid-July: report

US diplomats warned Blinken of potential fall of Kabul to Taliban mid-July: report
China can play huge role in Afghanistan's development: Taliban spokesman

China can play huge role in Afghanistan's development: Taliban spokesman
Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders

Capitol Hill bomb threat standoff ends as suspect surrenders
Afghan footballer loses life after falling from US plane in Kabul on Taliban takeover day

Afghan footballer loses life after falling from US plane in Kabul on Taliban takeover day
US police investigating suspicious vehicle outside US Capitol building

US police investigating suspicious vehicle outside US Capitol building
Anti-Taliban resistance forming north of Kabul, says Russia

Anti-Taliban resistance forming north of Kabul, says Russia
Taliban issue Friday sermon guidelines to mosque imams

Taliban issue Friday sermon guidelines to mosque imams
Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos

Taliban urge Afghans to leave Kabul airport after days of deadly chaos
Images of women defaced in Kabul after Taliban takeover

Images of women defaced in Kabul after Taliban takeover
No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO

No need for COVID-19 booster jabs for now: WHO
Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans

Biden says US troops could stay longer in Kabul to rescue last Americans
Erdogan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

Erdogan says Turkey still willing to protect Kabul airport

Latest

view all