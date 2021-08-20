 
Lady Gaga’s dog walker addresses need to clarify blame game

Lady Gaga’s dog walker recently took to social media and addressed the need to have spare everyone from the ‘blame game’.

He addressed his thoughts in an Instagram post that read, “Reading some of the comments and media spins on my journey has been quite jarring, and I think I need to clarify. I am grateful for all the ways I have been provided for in my recovery. I have nothing but gratitude in my heart for the care I received and the way I was supported. No one deserves any blame. Taking this time for myself is my choice and the journey I want to take is also my choice.”

“It’s these choices of my past and the current ones I am making to heal that have taken me to this point. Going on this unconventional journey of healing is a terrifying joy, sharing it with you because it feels purposeful for all those who have suffered trauma and might benefit from the tools that I learn along the way…. That is a joy.”

I am going on this journey because I need to do the work to heal - and it is hard work. I am on a mission, and donations or support of any kind are welcomed because I absolutely am in need of them, but no one needs to be blamed for my circumstances, and I also don’t see how victim-blaming is productive.”

Check it out below:


