New helpline launched for dairy farmers

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi inaugurates the Farmers Helpline at the FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited. Photo: Engro.

KARACHI/SAHIWAL: A new helpline has been launched for dairy farmers in Sahiwal to facilitate and provide them with a touchpoint for answering queries pertaining to dairy-related matters.

According to a statement issued by FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), the Farmer Helpline (03041111804) was inaugurated on Friday.

The helpline will be operational from Monday to Friday, from noon till 2pm and it will be managed by dairy experts available to guide existing and potential dairy farmers in pursuit of business excellence.

While inaugurating the helpline, Commissioner Sahiwal Division Ali Bahadur Qazi, who was also the chief guest of the ceremony, said that Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producer in the world, therefore, there is an utmost need for an ever-increasing number of dairy farmers to be educated in terms following the industry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"Farmers must be able to maximise yield so that the dairy sector’s contribution to the economy is enhanced," he said. "As a result of this, we will eventually be able to export our dairy produce and bolster the national exchequer."

"We are certain that more farmers will be inducted in a formal dairy net across the country which will have a significant impact on the economy at large.”



Head of Agri-Business at FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited Sohail Sawwar said that the helpline has been established considering the need of our dairy farmers and is now operational on a national level with experts well-versed in local languages, other than Urdu, to guide them.

"The company brings 150 years of world-class dairy knowledge that its dedicated team of professionals is facilitating the dairy farmers with, especially those who are unable to commute and don’t have access to the right expertise and training; the ‘Farmer Helpline’ has thus been launched keeping these factors in mind," he said.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (previously known as Engro Foods Ltd) is a Pakistani dairy company that is a subsidiary of the Dutch multinational corporative FrieslandCampina. The company operates two processing plants in Sukkur and Sahiwal, with its head office based in Karachi, Pakistan.