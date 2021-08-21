WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp has started working on the 2.0 version of multi-device support again.



The Facebook-owned messaging app will soon allow users to add iPad as a new linked device, WABetaInfo announced on Twitter.

A multi-device connection can only have a single and four other secondary devices.



WhatsApp is also planning to add Android Tablets to multi-device on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is currently under development and will be made available in a future update.

When the multi-device feature was announced, many users were concerned whether the feature would replace WhatsApp Web. To this, the company had said that WhatsApp web is an important platform for users hence it would not be replaced.

Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. WhatsApp has been working on a multi-device feature since 2019.