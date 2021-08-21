 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Aug 21 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 21, 2021

WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp has started working on the 2.0 version of multi-device support again.

The Facebook-owned messaging app will soon allow users to add iPad as a new linked device, WABetaInfo announced on Twitter.

A multi-device connection can only have a single and four other secondary devices.

WhatsApp is also planning to add Android Tablets to multi-device on WhatsApp for Android. The feature is currently under development and will be made available in a future update.

When the multi-device feature was announced, many users were concerned whether the feature would replace WhatsApp Web. To this, the company had said that WhatsApp web is an important platform for users hence it would not be replaced.

Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. WhatsApp has been working on a multi-device feature since 2019. 

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages
WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews
Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content
Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content
How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?

How can Pakistan increase its IT exports?
Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

Shahid Afridi demands Shehzad Roy raises his voice and get TikTok banned

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens

TikTok introduces enhanced safety and privacy features for teens
Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE

Pakistan becomes smartphone exporter, sends maiden consignment to UAE
Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time

She Loves Tech comes back to Pakistan for the 5th time
TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users

TikTok rolls out privacy updates for teenaged users
WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS

WhatsApp rolls out 'fantasy football' sticker pack for Android, iOS

Latest

view all