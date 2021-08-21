Nicole Kidman weighs in on motherhood regrets

Nicole Kidman recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her desire to become a mother to 10 kids.

She began the conversation while talking to Marie Claire and was quoted saying, “I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice.”

She also added, “I would've loved 10 kids. But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12.”

“I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

“I know the yearning. That yearning. It's a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That's massive grief to certain women.”

Before concluding she went on to say, “There's an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it. The flip side of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of 'Ahhhh!' when you have the child.”