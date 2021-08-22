Punjab Police arrest 26 more in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

Policemen escort men after being presented in a local court for allegedly groping and harassing a female female TikToker in a public park on the eve of Pakistan´s Independence Day, in Lahore on August 21, 2021. Photo: AFP

Punjab Police conducts raids in Faisalabad, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

Ninety-two persons have been arrested so far in Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.

Over four hundred people have been included in the investigation so far.

LAHORE: Punjab Police arrested 26 more persons on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment and assault case.

Police said raids were carried out in Faisalabad, Kasur and Sheikhupura during which 26 people were arrested, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 92.



A day earlier, Punjab Police had arrested 66 persons over their alleged involvement in molesting and beating a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Police sources informed Geo News 407 people in total were included in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment investigation. Besides the 92 arrested, police have released the rest of the ones who were questioned.

Of these, 40 have been sent to jail for identity parade while 30 others are likely to be sent to jail today.

PM Imran Khan takes notice of female Tiktoker's assault

On August 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female Tiktoker was assaulted by a mob of hundreds of men.

A close aide of the PM, Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari tweeted that PM Imran Khan personally spoke to IG Punjab on the manhandling of the woman and the vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statute at Lahore Fort.

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she sought to record a TikTok video with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day.

The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.

Culprits being identified through videos

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the culprits are being identified through video footage.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement.

He said that the accused involved in the video are being identified and will be brought to justice.