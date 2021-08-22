Sri Lanka imposes ban on 'drunk driving' of elephants

A mahout rides an elephant along a road in Piliyandala, a suburb of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo. Photo: AFP

In a bid to bolster protection for elephants, Sri Lanka has imposed a ban on elephant owners in the country from subjecting them to harsh treatment, and also, from drinking while riding the animals.

It is a common practice for people, especially Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka, to own and show off elephants. However, rumours of ill-treatment and cruelty towards elephants are widespread in the country.

The new law mandates that each domesticated elephant will have its own photo ID card with a DNA stamp on it.

Regulations for working elephants

Baby elephants can no longer be separated from their mothers and owners are barred from using them for work. For logging elephants, night work is prohibited and they cannot be made to work for four hours.

"The person who owns or has the custody of such elephants shall ensure that the mahout (rider) is not consuming any liquor or any harmful drug while employed," said the country's wildlife minister.

Owners are required to submit their elephants for a medical check-up every six months. In case of failure to comply with the regulations, elephant owners can face a three-year prison sentence and also, have their elephants taken away into state care.

Animal rights activists have long criticised the government over claims that in the past 15 years, over 40 baby elephants have been stolen from national wildlife parks across the island.