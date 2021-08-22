Foes of peace do not want stable, strong central govt in Afghanistan: Hekmatyar

Former Prime Minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar (R) during an inclusive interview with Radio Pakistan's Special Correspondent Bilal Mehsud in Kabul on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Photo: Radio Pakistan.

Hekmatyar says some "hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy in instigating Afghan people to revolt."

Says India should refrain from using the Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris' struggle in IOJK.

Commends Prime Minister Imran Khan's longstanding stance regarding peace in Afghanistan.

KABUL: The former prime minister of Afghanistan and Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Sunday discussed the situation in his country and said that "some foes of peace do not want a stable and a strong central government in Afghanistan."

Speaking to Radio Pakistan, Hekmatyar said that some "hostile agencies of foreign countries are busy in instigating Afghan people to revolt."



The former Afghan premier also said that formal talks among Afghan groups to form a negotiated government will start after the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in the next few days.

He added that he hoped there would soon be a government in Kabul, which will be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Hekmatyar said that all stakeholders are aware that Afghan political leaders and the Taliban should formally sit on the dialogue table to form the new government in Afghanistan, adding that informal interactions are taking place in this regard and soon these contacts will convert into formal talks.

He said the Taliban, in their statements, have been saying that they do not want to impose an Islamic emirate of their own choice and will prefer to establish a dispensation in consultation with all stakeholders.

Replying to a question, Hekmatyar said India should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan.

"India should refrain from using the Afghan soil against Pakistan to take revenge for Kashmiris' struggle in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Hikmatyar also commended Prime Minister Imran Khan's longstanding stance regarding peace in Afghanistan.