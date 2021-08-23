 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Web Desk
Murtaza Ali Shah

In pictures: Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar's nikah ceremony in London

Web Desk
Murtaza Ali Shah

Monday Aug 23, 2021

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (2nd R) and his grandson, Junaid Safdar (R) seated ahead of the ceremony, in London, on August 22, 2021. — Photo courtesy PML-N
The nikah of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and (retd) Capt Safdar Awan was solemnised on Sunday in a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough hotel in London.

The first few photos of the event are out, showing the groom himself, his grandfather PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the groom's uncle Hussain Nawaz, and party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The groom-to-be Junaid Safdar (2nd R) and his grandfather Nawaz Sharif (C) at the London venue. Hussain Nawaz is seen standing (L) with former finance minister Ishaq Dar (2nd L) also in attendance,  on August 22, 2021. — Photo courtesy PML-N
Junaid can be seen dressed in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie, and a white pocket square.

Nawaz, in line with COVID-19 safety measures, can be seen wearing a mask.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (R), dressed in a black jacket on top of a blue shalwar kameez, appears to be the only attendee wearing a  mask. — Photo courtesy PML-N
Junaid has tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman's daughter, Aisha Saif.

Maryam wishes couple well

Maryam Nawaz, who did not attend the ceremony, shared some photos of the occasion and wished the couple well.

"May Allah always keep you happy and prosperous," she wrote.

Earlier this month, while sharing the invitation card to the event, Maryam had announced she will not be able to attend the ceremony "owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL".

"I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won't be able to share my son's happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah," she added. 

Meanwhile, the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore is also decked with traditional wedding lights.

Sources told Geo News that Maryam will attend her son's nikah cermony via a video conference.


