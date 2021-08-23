 
Monday Aug 23 2021
Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi over the moon ahead of sibling's arrival

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Kylie Jenner id preparing her daughter Stormi for the important role of a big sister 

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, is feeling elated to be a big sister soon. 

The couple, who is expecting their second child soon, are preparing their elder one for the important role. 

"Stormi is fully aware there is a baby coming and she is so excited," a source close to Kylie told E! News.

"She is always asking questions and wanting to touch Kylie's stomach, it's really cute," the insider added. 

They continued, "Kylie always wanted to give Stormi a sibling."

Meanwhile, the makeup mogul's family is rallying around her during her pregnancy. 

"Everyone in the family is so excited," the source told E! News, "and they all are helping Kylie prep. She basically is already set and is using a lot of what she has."

Another source close to Kylie told E! News that she and Travis "are completely overjoyed and can't wait to expand the family," adding, "They love the family they've created and this news has them both extremely excited. Both of their families have been supportive and everyone is thrilled for them."

