‘CSI’ star William Petersen rushed to the hospital after falling sick on set

William Petersen was working on the set of CSI: Vegas on Friday when he started feeling “terrible”

American actor William Petersen, known for his role on CSI, was rushed to the hospital after he fell sick on the set of the show.

The actor was working on the set of CSI: Vegas on Friday when he started feeling “terrible” and took a break from working.

He was then rushed to a hospital in the locality for overexertion, where he underwent several medical checks.

His rep spoke to Metro UK and said: “He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.”

He has now been discharged and is “doing better,” they further revealed.

Petersen will be returning in the lead role of Gil Grissom—a character that first appeared in the crime television series in 2000. CSI: Vegas is the fifth spinoff of the CSI franchise.