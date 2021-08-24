Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she makes her TikTok debut: Video

Music sensation Taylor Swift has finally joined TikTok and fans are absolutely losing their minds to find their favourite singer on the app.

The Love Story hitmaker took the internet by storm when she joined TikTok in true Taylor style, became the fastest user to reach 100k followers on the app in just 34 minutes after her first upload.



Swifties have gone gaga after seeing the first video of their favourite singer.



The Grammy Award winner gave fans double bliss as she recently announced the vinyl pre-order for Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of her re-recorded albums to be released, allowing the star to own her masters.