 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she makes her TikTok debut: Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Taylor Swift sends fans wild as she makes her TikTok debut: Video

Music sensation Taylor Swift has finally joined TikTok and fans are absolutely losing their minds to find their favourite singer on the app.

The Love Story hitmaker took the internet by storm when she joined TikTok in true Taylor style, became the fastest user to reach 100k followers on the app in just 34 minutes after her first upload.

Swifties have gone gaga after seeing the first video of their favourite singer.

The Grammy Award winner gave fans double bliss as she recently announced the vinyl pre-order for Red (Taylor’s Version), the second of her re-recorded albums to be released, allowing the star to own her masters.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going well after split

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West going well after split
Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’

Sources weigh in on Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s ‘friendly relationship’
Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom

Lorde addresses experience with teenage stardom
Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college

Candace Cameron Bure ‘sad’ she couldn’t drop son off at college
Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin subtly supports hubby Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘calculatedly omitting’ Kate Middleton
Prince Harry worked tirelessly ‘to become more important than Prince William’

Prince Harry worked tirelessly ‘to become more important than Prince William’
Prince Harry branded ‘fake eco-warrior’ over private jet use

Prince Harry branded ‘fake eco-warrior’ over private jet use
Elizabeth Olsen addresses views on Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen addresses views on Scarlett Johansson’s Disney lawsuit
Prince Andrew hiding from assault allegations ‘in the dark ages’

Prince Andrew hiding from assault allegations ‘in the dark ages’
Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Tom Cruise's love for chicken tikka confirmed after restaurant visit

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’

Queen Elizabeth ‘concerned’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'barrage of abuse’

Latest

view all