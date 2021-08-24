 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Web Desk

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident

Web Desk

Milano and her Uncle Mitch met an accident while he was driving her to the hospital
Alyssa Milano came forth sharing a heartbreaking news about her uncle being on life support.

The actress said she and her Uncle Mitch met an accident while he was driving her to the hospital.

"It was some of the most horrifying moments of my life," Milano said in a TikTok on Monday.

The mom of two shared that Mitch was driving her to a doctor's appointment because she had a ringing sensation in her ears, as a side effect of COVID.

After their crash, the pair was helped by "incredible good samaritans" whom Milano offered a heartfelt thank you to.

"Please, be one of those good samaritans if you see people who are in pain or suffering," she said. "Please stop to help them."

As for Mitch, Milano said he's "still in and out of consciousness."

"He is on life support," she shared. "My brother went there yesterday and played him some 'oldies' and his whole body started moving, so he really loved that."

"The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him. He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on," Milano continued.

"So, thank you again, for your concern, for wanting to know how he is. Please, please, please get trained in CPR. You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that."

