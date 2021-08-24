 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 rocket system

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

  • Fatah-1 guided multi launch rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead: ISPR.
  • ISPR says the weapon system will give Pak Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.
  • The flight of Shaheen-1A ballistic missile on March 26, 2021, was the last successful test by Pakistan.

Pakistan has conducted a successful test flight of the indigenously developed Fatah-1, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Tuesday.

A Twitter post by the director-general ISPR said that Fatah-1 guided multi-launch rocket system is capable of delivering a conventional warhead for the country.

"The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory," read the post. 

Read more: Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

The test flight of the Shaheen-1A ballistic missile on March 26, 2021, was the last successful test conducted by Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, the missile, having a range of 900 kilometres, was tested to revalidate various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system, the military's media wing said.

