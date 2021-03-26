Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

A still taken from a video of the test firing of the  Shaheen-1A ballistic missile, on March 26, 2021. — YouTube/ISPROfficial

  • The Shaheen-1A missile has a range of 900 kilometres.
  • It was tested to re-validate the weapon system's technical parametres.
  • President, PM, congratulate scientists for successful test.

Pakistan on Friday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The missile, which has a range of 900 kilometres, was tested to re-validate various design and technical parametres of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system, the military's media wing said.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations witnessed the test.

Dr Samar congratulated scientists and engineers for successfully conducting the test. "He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful."

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and services chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers for today’s missile test having been successfully conducted.

