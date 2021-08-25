 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

NSA Moeed Yusuf issues stern warning to militants attacking Chinese nationals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks. Photo: File
National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf gestures as he speaks. Photo: File

  • Moeed Yusuf speaks to Chinese Minister of Public Security, Zhai Kezhi. 
  • Both agree that a third cannot be allowed to sabotage Pakistan and China's all-weather friendship. 
  • Perpetrators of attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan to be brought to book, vows Yusuf. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf Tuesday categorically stated that militants responsible for attacks on Chinese nationals will not be spared. 

The NSA was speaking to State Councilor, Minister of the Public Security of the People’s Republic of China Zhao Kezhi when he made these comments. 

Yusuf said the perpetrators of attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan will be brought to justice. He and Zhao discussed the two countries' relations during their conversation as well as regional peace and security. 

Related items

At least 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals working on the Dasu Hydropower Project project, were killed when a bus carrying them fell into a ravine following an explosion on July 14. In another incident, a convoy of Chinese nationals was targeted in Gwadar last week.

Both sides resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region and reiterated the importance of and their support to a peaceful political settlement and all inclusive setup in Afghanistan.

Yusuf and Zhao both agreed that Pakistan and China's all-weather friendship cannot be sabotaged by third countries. On the issue of Afghanistan, both agreed that the country should not be used by militants to spread terror and anarchy. 

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between their two countries. Zhao said he was looking forward to visit Pakistan and meet Moeed once the COVID-19 situation improved.

'RAW-NDS nexus involved in attack on Chinese nationals'

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that a RAW-NDS nexus was behind the terrorist attack in Dasu that had claimed the lives of multiple Chinese workers. 

Qureshi, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, had said: "Afghanistan's land was used in concocting the plan; the planning and execution link clearly to the RAW and NDS nexus."

An investigation into the tragic incident was carried out with the assistance of a 15-member Chinese security team.

"The nexus cannot bear China and Pakistan's growing cooperation and increasing Chinese investment in the country," the foreign minister had said, adding: "Alhamdulillah, they failed in their attempts."

Pakistani authorities have traced the handlers of the incident and the investigation revealed that the car used in the incident was smuggled into Pakistan, the foreign minister had said.

The probe also revealed that the terrorists' primary target was the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, but when they failed there, they chose Dasu next, he added.

The government arrived at a conclusion after taking into account several aspects of the investigation, Qureshi had said.

More From Pakistan:

FBR chairman's removal leads to SAPM Waqar Masood’s resignation: sources

FBR chairman's removal leads to SAPM Waqar Masood’s resignation: sources
Pakistan records highest daily coronavirus death toll in nearly four months

Pakistan records highest daily coronavirus death toll in nearly four months
Pakistan welcomes Saudi step to allow direct travel from Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes Saudi step to allow direct travel from Pakistan
MBBS students storm Twitter to demand delay after UHS announces annual exams

MBBS students storm Twitter to demand delay after UHS announces annual exams
Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Lahore court sends 14 more on judicial remand

Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Lahore court sends 14 more on judicial remand
IG Punjab rejects claim of identifying culprit involved in Lahore rickshaw harassment incident

IG Punjab rejects claim of identifying culprit involved in Lahore rickshaw harassment incident
UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021

UHS announces schedule for MBBS annual exams 2021
Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 rocket system

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 rocket system
Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle

Bilawal questions PTI about management of EVMs after RTS debacle
PML-N, PPP 'conspiring to deprive overseas Pakistanis' of right to vote: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N, PPP 'conspiring to deprive overseas Pakistanis' of right to vote: Fawad Chaudhry
Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N

Miftah promises juicier Chili Mili — but only if people vote for PML-N
With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

With focus on Afghanistan, FM Qureshi to visit CARs, Iran

Latest

view all