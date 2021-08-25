Pakistan records highest daily coronavirus death toll in nearly four months

Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths since May 4.

Another 141 people lost their lives to coronavirus over the last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.

NCOC data places positivity rate at 6.83%.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported another 141 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 161 deaths were recorded nearly four months ago on May 4, according to official figures issued Wednesday morning.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pakistan now stands at 25,220, according to official data compiled by the National Command and Operation Center.

Another 4,199 people in Pakistan have tested positive for COVID-19 after 61,410 tests were taken, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,135,858.

Meanwhile, data from the NCOC showed that the positivity rate now stands at 6.83%.



In the last 24 hours, 3,915 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the country, after which the total number of those who have recovered has reached 1,019,434 while the number of active cases is 91,204.

Despite the daily increase in cases, a Reuters report indicates that COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,765 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 64% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.7% of the country’s population.



During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 594,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 73 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

