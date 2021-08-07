Pakistan sees highest daily coronavirus deaths in fourth wave

Residents gather to receive a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, after government warned of penalties for the unvaccinated, outside a vaccination facility in Karachi, Pakistan August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan reports highest daily death toll of fourth coronavirus wave.

Infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent days, with the COVID-19 positivity rate currently at 8.24%.

Country reports 4,720 fresh cases in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 95 deaths from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll during the ongoing fourth wave of the pandemic, National Command and Operation Centre's data showed Saturday morning.



On May 20, Pakistan had registered 131 deaths. With fresh fatalities, the overall death toll reached 23,797.

The country reported 4,720 new infections on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to 1,063,125. The NCOC data showed that 57,233 tests were taken in the last 24 hours to check for COVID-19.

Some 959,491 patients have so far recovered, whereas the number of active cases reached 79,837.



Infections have risen sharply in Pakistan in recent days, with the positivity rate currently at 8.24%.

Read more: Coronavirus numbers continue to climb fast in Pakistan

Earlier this week, the COVID-19 positivity rate went over 9% for the first time in nearly three months. The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

Sindh is currently under a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Punjab's lockdown covers Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad.