Two cops martyred, DSP with three others wounded in Thatta police attack

THATTA: Two cops were martyred, while four others sustained injuries during a crossfire between suspects and police in the Babra area of Thatta near Gharo, police said on Wednesday

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Thatta Dr Imran Ahmed said that a suspect and his accomplices, nominated in a first information report (FIR), opened fire at a police party led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Rasool Sial and Gharo Station House Officer (SHO) Mumtaz Brohi during an operation to arrest the suspects at Babra near Gharo.

As a result, six including DSP Sial, SHO Brohi, Assistant Superintendent Sakhi Bux, a cop Ali Nawaz and two others sustained bullet wounds, while ASI Bux and Nawaz embraced martyrdom soon after, said the SSP.

He further stated that the deceased and injured cops were evacuated to a hospital in Gharo.

According to the police, the additional police force was sought and the area was cordoned off. However, no arrests could be made as yet.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over the loss of police officials’ lives and said that the culprits will soon be put behind the bars.