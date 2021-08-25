British Deputy High Commissioner pledges to raise funds for TCF with London Marathon

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis has pledged to raise funds for The Citizens Foundation with his participation in a London marathon scheduled to take place this October.



Nithavrianakis, in a conversation with Geo News, said he got to know the founders of The Citizens Foundation quite early on in his time in Karachi and that he had managed to get a spot in the London Marathon this year.

"I thought why not raise funds for TCF in Pakistan?" he said.

The UK diplomat termed TCF a "fantastic education charity" and said he surveyed one of its facilities in Qayyumabad.

"I can see for myself what wonderful education it is providing children who would not ordinarily get this standard and quality of education."

Nithavrianakis said he had last run a marathon in Edinburgh a couple of years ago, covering a distance of 26.2 miles.

He said he is "training very hard" for this one and called running one of his main hobbies.

"It will be nice to do a bit more running out and about on the streets of Karachi maybe when the weather is a little cooler in the winter," he added.

According to its website, the TCF is a "professionally managed, non-profit organisation set up in 1995 by a group of citizens who wanted to bring about positive social change through education."

At present, TCF is one of Pakistan’s leading organisations in the field of education for the less privileged.