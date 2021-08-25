 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new sound effects update for users

Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

In this illustration, a 3D-printed WhatsApp logo is placed on a computer motherboard, taken on January 21, 2021. Reuters/File
  • Updated feature introduces the new sound effects for recording WhatsApp voice messages.
  • A Twitter post by WABetaInfo shows a comparison of the new and old sound effects.
  • The messaging app has introduced multiple feature updates recently. 

WhatsApp has rolled out yet another feature for app users, WABetaInfo reported Monday. 

This updated feature is the new sound effects for recording WhatsApp voice messages. 

A Twitter post by WABetaInfo, containing an acknowledgement for the changes by a WhatsApp user, shows a comparison of the new and old sound effects.

"WhatsApp has also released new sounds while recording voice messages!" said the post.

The messaging app has introduced multiple feature updates recently. 

WhatsApp rolled out new colours for Android, bringing a lot of variations on the app in terms of colours.

