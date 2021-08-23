 
WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android

In this illustration, a 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard taken on January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
WhatsApp has launched a new update for the Android Beta Programme, WABetaInfo reported Monday. 

The platform said that the update was submitted through the Google Play Beta Programme, bringing the version up to 2.21.18.1.

What’s new in this update? 

The update is bringing a lot of changing colours to our WhatsApp's Android application. 

WABetaInfo reported that the changes are most visible on the chat screen. Users will see different colours for the chat bubbles, the send button, and the navigation bar. 

New colours have been introduced for both the light mode and the dark mode. 

Other elements include a new coloured ring for status updates. Besides the colour change, there is also the possibility of a darker wallpaper and new icons for the chat share sheet. 

For the light theme, WhatsApp has updated the colour of the navigation bar which can be seen in the picture shared by WABetaInfo

The new colours will be available from August 23 for beta testers.

The new update is also bringing back the creation date for groups that WhatsApp had previously removed.

The update has also replaced “Type a message” with “Message” for users. 

