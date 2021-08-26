 
health
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Pakistan logs over 4,500 new coronavirus cases, 85 deaths

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

  • At least 4,500 people test positive for coronavirus in Pakistan, NCOC's latest data shows.
  • Active cases of the virus surge to 92,244.
  • Pakistan reports another 85 deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Over 4,500 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday. Meanwhile, another 85 people lost their lives to the virus.

As many as 4,553 people tested positive for the virus after 61,446 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. This brings the positivity rate to 7.4%.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 92,244 on August 26.

A total of 1,022,847 people have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 85 fatalities, have risen to 25,320.

Read more: Pakistan records highest daily coronavirus death toll in nearly four months

Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,140,411.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported 141 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest number of fatalities recorded in one day since 161 deaths were recorded nearly four months ago on May 4.

Pakistan has administered at least 47,802,106 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 11% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 544,485 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 80 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

