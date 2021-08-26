 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
AFP

Facebook plans to launch digital wallet in 2021

By
AFP

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Company official says launch depends on how long it is going to take for Diem to actually go live — AFP
Company official says launch depends on how long it is going to take for Diem to actually go live — AFP
  • In 2019 Facebook had said it plans to introduce a cryptocurrency that at the time was called Libra. 
  • The project faced regulatory resistance over concerns about security and reliability.
  • In December 2020, Libra changed its name to Diem and moved its operations from Switzerland to United States. 

WASHINGTON:  Tech giant Facebook is planning to launch a digital wallet this year to allow users to store cryptocurrencies, a senior company executive said in a recent interview.

David Marcus, head of Facebook´s crypto unit, told The Information news site that company leaders "feel pretty committed" to launch digital wallet Novi this year.

Marcus said he would have preferred to release Novi alongside Diem, a digital currency tied to the dollar that the company is also developing, but Diem's timing was uncertain.

"In theory, Novi could launch before Diem, but it would mean launching without Diem and that is not necessarily something that we want to do," Marcus told The Information.

"It all depends on how long it is going to take for Diem to actually go live and that´s not something I'm personally looking after."

In 2019, Facebook had said it planned to introduce a cryptocurrency that at the time was called Libra. The project, however, faced regulatory resistance over concerns about security and reliability.

In December 2020 Libra changed its name to Diem and moved its operations from Switzerland to the United States as part of a "strategic shift."

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out new sound effects update for users

WhatsApp rolls out new sound effects update for users
WhatsApp to launch new messaging feature soon: report

WhatsApp to launch new messaging feature soon: report
Facebook to restore audio, video call option to main app

Facebook to restore audio, video call option to main app
WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android

WhatsApp rolls out new colours for Android
Level 4 exploit discovered, Chrome and Edge users advised to update browsers

Level 4 exploit discovered, Chrome and Edge users advised to update browsers
WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature

WhatsApp rolls out new payment feature
WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version

WhatsApp launching public beta programme for web version
WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device

WhatsApp users can soon add iPad as linked device
WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages

WhatsApp to add options to disappearing messages
WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews

WhatsApp plans on rolling out bigger, bolder link previews
Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content

Twitter tests feature to report 'misleading' content
Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Facebook confirms ban on Taliban-related content

Latest

view all