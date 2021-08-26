 
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Fearful Katie Price dreading court appearance after alleged attack at home

Katie Price's friends say she fears having to testify in court might damage her mental health

Katie Price is reportedly dreading to make another court appearance in the wake of an attack made at her residence. 

The 43-year-old star said she is 'too mentally fragile' to appear in the court, meaning that the case could be dropped.

Earlier, Price claimed she had been punched in the face during an unprovoked attack in the early hours of Monday morning. She was rushed to the hospital after suspecting she had a broken jaw.

Her friends say she fears having to testify in court might damage her mental health.

"This is a nightmare situation for Katie," a source told The Sun.

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

A police spokesman told the paper, “We have a duty of care to gather all evidence relating to this case and our inquiries continue.”

