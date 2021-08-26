Emma Corrin says she was oblivious to Diana's pain before 'The Crown'

Detailing the challenges she faced in essaying Diana on-screen, Corrin said she was 'blank'

While detailing the set of challenges she faced in essaying Diana on-screen, Corrin said she was 'blank.'

“I had no memory of her, so I think that helped me,” Corrin shared with W Magazine on Tuesday, August 24. “It was a blank slate.”

Bringing the Princess of Wales to life in season 4 of The Crown, Corrin said she wanted to highlight all the different layers of Diana's life.

“There became a clear connection from Diana’s unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming,” she detailed.

Corrin said the show wanted to show change in Diana's personality after she married Prince Charles and joined the royal family.

“We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn’t find that at all; she found the exact opposite with the royal family,” the actress explained on Tuesday.