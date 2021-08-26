Lahore man deceives woman with fake promise of job, rapes her at gunpoint: police

A Lahore man allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint Thursday after deceiving her with the fake promise of a job.

Police have registered a case against the suspect, Ahmed, at the Ghalib Market police station.

The victim had arrived at a salon seeking a job where the suspect invited her to his hotel, deceiving her with the fake promise of a job.

When she arrived at the hotel, police said the suspect raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident.



Police have said they are on the lookout for the suspect, who remains at large. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and ordered stern action against the suspect.

The chief minister has ordered police to arrest the suspect immediately and provide justice to the victim.

5 rape cases reported in Lahore during last 24 hours

As cases of violence and sex crimes targeting women rise across the country, a day earlier, five incidents of rape were reported in Lahore in under 24 hours. The cases were registered at different police stations in the city.

A similar case was registered in the Lari Ada area where a 17-year-old girl was raped after being promised a job by an unidentified suspect.

In Johar Town, a man allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter. The case was registered on the complaint of the suspect's wife.

Within the limits of ​​Shadbagh police station, a mother of four was allegedly raped. In Manwan, a 10-year-old was raped by an unidentified person.

At the Nawankot police station, a case was registered against a 15-year-old suspect for trying to rape a seven-year-old girl on Church Road.