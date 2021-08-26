Pakistan produced more mobile phones than it imported from Jan-July: PTA

Govt introduced a comprehensive mobile manufacturing policy to encourage and attract manufacturers to establish their units in Pakistan — File

PTA credits successful implementation of DIRBS and conducive govt policies for creating favourable environment for manufacturing.

PTA issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) regulations in January 28, 2021.

So far, 26 companies have been issued MDM authorisation enabling them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: With the successful implementation of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), Pakistan’s production of mobile phones by local manufacturing plants surpassed the number of mobile phones imports in the country from January-July 2021.

During January-July 2021, 12.27 million mobile phones were produced in Pakistan while only 8.29 million phones were imported in the same period.

The PTA credited the implementation of the DIRBS and conducive government policies, including the mobile manufacturing policy, for the creation of a favourable environment for mobile device manufacturing in Pakistan.

“This trend reflects a positive uptake on PTA’s Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Authorisation regulatory regime whereby local manufacturing within the first year of regime introduction has resulted in production of 12.27 million phones in a short span of seven months, including 4.87 million 4G smartphones,” the statement read.

It added that DIRBS also contributed positively to the mobile ecosystem of Pakistan by eliminating counterfeit device market, providing a level playing field for commercial entities and has created trust amongst consumers due to the formulation of standardised legal channels for all sorts of device imports.

The government introduced a comprehensive mobile manufacturing policy to encourage and attract manufacturers to establish their units in Pakistan.

The telecommunication authority in light of the policy issued Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations on January 28, 2021. So far, 26 companies have been issued MDM authorisation enabling them to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan. The companies include renowned brands like Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, TECNO, Infinix. Vgotel. Q-mobile etc.