Thursday Aug 26 2021
'Moral damage': Man sues TV channel for showing too much 'negative news'

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

— AFP/File

A Russian man has taken a local TV channel to court for supposedly leaving him "shook" by their grim coverage and now he has to see a psychologist for his mental well-being.

"Perviy Kanal has infringed on my rights as a citizen", the man Igor Mirzoev, alleged, Russian state-controlled media outlet, RT reported Thursday.

In his complaint, Mirzoev mentioned he was "forced to start seeing a psychologist because his general psychological state and emotional stability were disrupted."

Mirzoev claimed he started suffering from "panic attacks and intrusive thoughts."

The psychologist concluded Mirzoev was regularly watching Perviy Kanal's content for several years which, according to the complaint, "was dominated by negative news".

"Mirzoev is now seeking $135,000 for moral damage, in addition to nearly $7,000 to pay for his psychologist's bill, required to "restore his psychological well-being," RT reported.

A judge is set to hear the claim.

