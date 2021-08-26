 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’
Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’

Rebecca Ferguson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her emotions when working alongside Hugh Jackman on any project.

The conversation began once Ferguson started gushing over the new projects she’s working on alongside Hugh Jackman as well as how easy it is for her to be ‘herself’ around him.

According to IANS, Ferguson quipped, “Yes, probably our last as well. There’s just so much I can take. It’s too much really.”

“The thespian that he (Hugh Jackman) is, I’m like, ‘Seriously, c’mon, stop singing your lines’. But for me, to be on the receiving end on the film where we had to deep dive into things that were hard and difficult, dark and [expletive], and just feeling so wonderful to do with someone who you are safe with.”

“I can try things out. I can be ridiculous. I can humiliate myself and still be so embraced and for him, just holding space for me. And hopefully he feels the same about me.”

She also went on to add, “It’s just knowing that whoever’s on the receiving end will help you lift what you’re trying to do. And I think for me to be able to say that about someone, because I haven’t been able to say that about everyone… I guess you shouldn’t be able to say that about everyone, because we all have different relationships with all the people we work with.”

In the end however, “To be able to know that whoever’s on the receiving end of what you do will not judge it but will actually capture it and throw it back and be very generous. It’s a game of tennis somehow, isn’t it?”

The conversation began once Ferguson started gushing over the new projects she’s working on alongside Hugh Jackman as well as how easy it is for her to be ‘herself’ around him.

Ferguson started off by quipping, “Yes, probably our last as well. There’s just so much I can take. It’s too much really.”

“The thespian that he (Hugh Jackman) is, I’m like, ‘Seriously, c’mon, stop singing your lines’. But for me, to be on the receiving end on the film where we had to deep dive into things that were hard and difficult, dark and [expletive], and just feeling so wonderful to do with someone who you are safe with.”

“I can try things out. I can be ridiculous. I can humiliate myself and still be so embraced and for him, just holding space for me. And hopefully he feels the same about me.”

She also went on to add, “It’s just knowing that whoever’s on the receiving end will help you lift what you’re trying to do. And I think for me to be able to say that about someone, because I haven’t been able to say that about everyone… I guess you shouldn’t be able to say that about everyone, because we all have different relationships with all the people we work with.”

In the end however, “To be able to know that whoever’s on the receiving end of what you do will not judge it but will actually capture it and throw it back and be very generous. It’s a game of tennis somehow, isn’t it?”

More From Entertainment:

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo

Picture: Demi Lovato shows off song lyric tattoo
Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source

Kylie Jenner looking to ‘slow down a bit’ during pregnancy: source
The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations

The Weeknd weighs in on why he ‘rarely takes’ vacations
Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos

Meghan Trainer reveals son Riley will ‘kill me’ over baby photos
Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter

Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter
Hugh Jackman details the benefits of working on a ‘women dominated set’

Hugh Jackman details the benefits of working on a ‘women dominated set’
Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic

Camila Cabello highlights attempts to find ‘work-life balance’ in a pandemic
Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'

Cher weighs in on '80s relationship with Val Kilmer: 'We just were'
Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media

Lorde touches on ‘horribly difficult’ decision to quit social media
Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls reunite for major projects but without Victoria Beckham
Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles

Emma Corrin sports trendy manicure, Courtesy: Harry Styles
Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims

Meghan Markle ‘worried’ over staffer bullying claims

Latest

view all