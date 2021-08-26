Rebecca Ferguson addresses work dynamic with Hugh Jackman: ‘I feel so protected’

Rebecca Ferguson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her emotions when working alongside Hugh Jackman on any project.

The conversation began once Ferguson started gushing over the new projects she’s working on alongside Hugh Jackman as well as how easy it is for her to be ‘herself’ around him.

According to IANS, Ferguson quipped, “Yes, probably our last as well. There’s just so much I can take. It’s too much really.”

“The thespian that he (Hugh Jackman) is, I’m like, ‘Seriously, c’mon, stop singing your lines’. But for me, to be on the receiving end on the film where we had to deep dive into things that were hard and difficult, dark and [expletive], and just feeling so wonderful to do with someone who you are safe with.”

“I can try things out. I can be ridiculous. I can humiliate myself and still be so embraced and for him, just holding space for me. And hopefully he feels the same about me.”

She also went on to add, “It’s just knowing that whoever’s on the receiving end will help you lift what you’re trying to do. And I think for me to be able to say that about someone, because I haven’t been able to say that about everyone… I guess you shouldn’t be able to say that about everyone, because we all have different relationships with all the people we work with.”

In the end however, “To be able to know that whoever’s on the receiving end of what you do will not judge it but will actually capture it and throw it back and be very generous. It’s a game of tennis somehow, isn’t it?”

